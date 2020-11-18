NBA Draft day has finally arrived, and that rumor mill? It's churning at full speed as teams enter the home stretch. By now, teams have formed plans for how the night will unfold, along with contingency plans to their contingency plans. Months of planning and preparation have led to this moment.

We're not much closer to having the full scope of how the draft will unfold, though. We don't know who will go No. 1 for certain, nor do we know who will go at 2 or 3. Add in the buzz about teams in that range potentially willing to deal picks, and you've got a rather chaotic situation that's nearly impossible to predict.

So that's why we're tracking all the latest buzz below: to try and make heads and tails of all the latest draft news and notes and get you caught up with everything you need (and maybe don't need) to know.

Celtics trying to move up inside top 3



The Celtics have a trove of first-round picks in this year's draft -- Nos. 14, 26 and 30 -- and are offering all three in trades in an effort to move up on draft night, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Their goal, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein: find a way to get a pick inside the top three.

Boston has reportedly expressed interest in former five-star guard RJ Hampton, who played last season overseas in the NBL, but a move that high up the draft board would likely indicate the front office has its sights set on a bigger target. The team has a need to bolster its frontcourt depth, but a pick that high could indicate they have interest in one of the big three in the draft between James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball or Anthony Edwards.

Warriors, Bulls discussing trade centered on top five picks

The Warriors -- who hold the No. 2 overall pick -- and the Bulls -- who hold the No. 4 overall pick -- are in discussions on a deal to swap picks, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. That deal would entail shipping out the No. 2 pick to acquire the fourth overall pick in addition to young center Wendell Carter Jr., with the goal for Chicago being to acquire 7-foot-1 center James Wiseman.

The Bulls have a promising young core centered around second-year guard Coby White, and Wiseman could be another building block for the future who could anchor the team's frontcourt in the longterm.

Knicks move up to acquire No. 23 pick from Utah Jazz

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz agreed to a draft-day deal that will deliver New York the No 23 pick in this year's draft in exchange for the No. 27 and No. 38 picks in the draft, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal gives the Knicks the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in this year's draft and also gives the Jazz, who had just one pick in the draft, a second-round selection while retaining a first-rounder.

Rockets acquire draft pick in deal trading Robert Covington

The Houston Rockets didn't own a single draft pick -- first or second round -- in this year's draft until this week. But in a deal Monday with the Portland Trail Blazers in which they will send Robert Covington to Portland, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, they now own Portland's first-round pick. That means Houston will pick at No. 16 on Wednesday, though because the deal won't be formalized until after the draft, Portland will make the pick for the Rockets.

LaMelo Ball could fall out of top three

With Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte (the teams picking top three in the draft) all seemingly not in dire need of point guard help -- and with LaMelo Ball's pre-draft process apparently not going as expected -- there appears to be some potential that the 6-foot-7 point guard may slip on draft night. The No. 1 prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board, Ball has struggled in workouts and interviews, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, who noted last week that league sources "believe he could fall out of the top three."

Ball has already met with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, and is expected to meet soon with the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, according to a report from ESPN. The four franchises all hold the top four picks in this year's draft. The 6-foot-7 Ball is one of the most electric playmaking guards in this draft, though there is buzz of late suggesting he's not performing well during interviews. It's unclear how much of that is just news and how much is noise, but that a top-five prospect is meeting with a team that holds the No. 1 pick is certainly newsworthy and worth monitoring.

Minnesota aiming to acquire second lottery pick



In a last-second push ahead of the draft to make a huge splash, Minnesota is reportedly attempting to acquire a second lottery pick in addition to its top overall pick, per Kevin O'Connor. The front office has discussed the possibility of a deal centered around the No. 17 overall pick as well as Jarrett Culver, the second-year wing whom Minnesota drafted at No. 6 overall a year ago.

Wiseman wants Minnesota to pass on him at No. 1

Minnesota has 7-footer Karl-Anthony Towns in the fold, and 7-foot prospect James Wiseman, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, apparently doesn't want any part of a two-big system next to him with the Timberwolves. Windhorst said in a podcast this week that Wiseman "does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl[-Anthony] Towns is there," and that from what he understands, "Wiseman doesn't even want to do anything" with the franchise.

Minnesota team president Gersson Rosas said earlier this summer that the team would consider all prospects regardless of roster construction and potential fit problems, leaving the door open to draft the Memphis product. But Wiseman trying to distance himself from the team could play a factor in how the franchise approaches its top pick this month.

Warriors considering Toppin at No. 2

Securing the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft gives Golden State -- coming off an injury-riddled season -- the chance to add young talent to a ready-made roster poised to fight for the top seed in the West next season. One player who fits that bill is reigning Naismith College Player of the Year Obi Toppin, who seems to be on the team's radar, according to NBA Draft insider Chad Ford.

The Warriors have been difficult to peg throughout the process, but there's been plenty of rumors coming out of Golden State in recent months. They're reportedly not high on LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman if they stand pat at No. 2, and they apparently like Israeli forward Deni Avdija.

As for what position they'll target, it remains a mystery, which is only further made murky by a report last month that they aren't likely to draft a center at No. 2. And that's assuming they stay put and don't trade the pick -- which doesn't seem like a lock either.

Knicks doing homework on lottery point guard prospect

The New York Knicks may look to upgrade their point guard position via the draft, and with the No. 8 overall pick, they'll be in play for some of the draft's biggest names. Now, barring a blockbuster move, they'll likely be out of the running to land LaMelo Ball. But Kira Lewis Jr. could be in the mix there, and he recently worked out in front of the team's brass, per SNY.tv. They've also been in contact with Ball, Killian Hayes and Tyrese Haliburton. Acquiring the 23rd pick also seemingly puts in play other options, among them Tyrell Terry, Tre Jones, Cole Anthony and Theo Maledon.