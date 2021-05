Another unprecedented NBA regular season has come to a close, and now we turn our attention to the postseason and the play-in tournament. After doing a trial run of a play-in game down in the Orlando bubble, the league decided to adopt a play-in tournament to decide the final two seeds in each conference before the playoffs begin.

Once the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds are decided in each conference, the playoffs will officially start on May 22, and while there will still be some noticeable changes, like the reduction in fan attendance due to health and safety protocols, there will be no shortage of entertainment as several title contenders try to end the season with the Larry O'Brien trophy in their hands. To stay up to date on the postseason schedule here's a breakdown of when each game will take place over the next month and a half as the NBA continues its journey to crown a champion for the 2020-21 season.

East play-in tournament

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., May 18 Play-in (9/10) Pacers 144, Hornets 117 6:30 p.m. TNT Bankers Life Fieldhouse Tue., May 18 Play-in (7/8) Celtics 118, Wizards 100 9 p.m. TNT TD Garden Thurs., May 20 Play-in (8-seed) Pacers at Wizards 8 p.m. TNT Capital One Arena

West play-in tournament

DATE ROUND MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Wed., May 19 Play-in (9/10) Grizzlies 100, Spurs 96 7:30 p.m. ESPN FedExForum Wed., May 19 Play-in (7/8) Lakers 103, Warriors 100 10 p.m. ESPN Staples Center Fri., May 21 Play-in (8-seed) Grizzlies at Warriors 9 p.m. ESPN Chase Center

1. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 8. Washington Wizards/Indiana Pacers

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 TBD at 76ers 1 p.m. TNT Wells Fargo Center Wed., May 26 Game 2 TBD at 76ers 7 p.m. NBATV Wells Fargo Center TBD Game 3 76ers at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 4 76ers at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 5 TBD at 76ers TBD TBD Wells Fargo Center TBD Game 6 76ers at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 7 TBD at 76ers TBD TBD. Wells Fargo Center

2. Brooklyn Nets vs. 7. Boston Celtics

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., May 22 Game 1 Celtics at Nets 8 p.m. ABC Barclays Center Tues., May 25 Game 2 Celtics at Nets 7:30 p.m. TNT Barclays Center Fri., May 28 Game 3 Nets at Celtics 8 p.m. ABC TD Garden Sun., May 30 Game 4 Nets at Celtics 7 p.m. TNT TD Garden TBD Game 5 Celtics at Nets TBD TBD Barclays Center TBD Game 6 Nets at Celtics TBD TBD TD Garden TBD Game 7 Celtics at Nets TBD TBD Barclays Center

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Miami Heat

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., May 22 Game 1 Heat at Bucks 2 p.m. ESPN Fiserv Forum Mon., May 24 Game 2 Heat at Bucks 7:30 p.m. TNT Fiserv Forum Thurs., May 27 Game 3 Bucks at Heat 7:30 p.m. TNT American Airlines Arena Say., May 29 Game 4 Bucks at Heat 1:30 p.m. TNT American Airlines Arena TBD Game 5 Heat at Bucks TBD TBD Fiserv Forum TBD Game 6 Bucks at Heat TBD TBD American Airlines Arena TBD Game 7 Heat at Bucks TBD TBD Fiserv Forum

4. New York Knicks vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks

DATE EAST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 Hawks at Knicks 7 p.m. TNT Madison Square Garden Wed., May 26 Game 2 Hawks at Knicks 7:30 p.m TNT Madison Square Garden Fri., May 28 Game 3 Knicks at Hawks 7 p.m. ESPN State Farm Arena Sun., May 30 Game 4 Knicks at Hawks 1 p.m. ABC State Farm Arena TBD Game 5 Hawks at Knicks TBD TBD Madison Square Garden TBD Game 6 Knicks at Hawks TBD TBD State Farm Arena TBD Game 7 Hawks at Knicks TBD TBD Madison Square Garden

1. Utah Jazz vs. 8. Golden State Warriors/Memphis Grizzlies

DATE WEST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 TBD at Jazz 9:30 p.m. TNT Vivint Arena TBD Game 2 TBD at Jazz 10 p.m. TNT Vivint Arena TBD Game 3 Jazz at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 4 Jazz at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 5 TBD at Jazz TBD TBD Vivint Arena TBD Game 6 Jazz at TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Game 7 TBD at Jazz TBD TBD Vivint Arena

2. Phoenix Suns vs. 7. Los Angeles Lakers

DATE WEST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., May 23 Game 1 Lakers at Suns 3:30 p.m. ABC Phoenix Suns Arena Tues., May 25 Game 2 Lakers at Suns 10 p.m. TNT Phoenix Suns Arena Thurs., May 27 Game 3 Suns at Lakers 10 p.m. TNT Staples Center Sun., May 30 Game 4 Suns at Lakers 3:30 p.m. ABC Staples Center TBD Game 5 Lakers at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Arena TBD Game 6 Suns at Lakers TBD TBD Staples Center TBD Game 7 Lakers at Suns TBD TBD Phoenix Suns Arena

3. Denver Nuggets vs. 6. Portland Trail Blazers

DATE WEST ROUND 1 MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sat., May 22 Game 1 Blazers at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ESPN Ball Arena Mon., May 24 Game 2 Blazers at Nuggets 10 p.m. TNT Ball Arena Thurs., May 27 Game 3 Nuggets at Blazers 10:30 p.m. NBATV Moda Center Sat., May 29 Game 4 Nuggets at Blazers 4 p.m. TNT Moda Center TBD Game 5 Blazers at Nuggets TBD TBD Ball Arena TBD Game 6 Nuggets at Blazers TBD TBD Moda Center TBD Game 7 Blazers at Nuggets TBD TBD Ball Arena

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Dallas Mavericks