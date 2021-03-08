Anfernee Simons won the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest in a showdown against Obi Toppin in the final round. Simons utilized his crazy bounce and long arms to pull off some creative dunks, and his final dunk found him almost kissing the front of the rim on his way to the win. While the event didn't have star-studded names, these young guys still put on a show with some never-before-seen dunk attempts.

If you missed the event live, here's every high-flying finish from the dunk contest.

First Round

Stanley had probably the best dunk of the first round, but the judges didn't see that and his second dunk was pretty lackluster which led to him not making it to the finals.

Obi Toppin

Toppin's first dunk was incredibly creative, and it looks even better in slow motion. His second attempt, where he dunks over teammate Julius Randle and his dad, showed off his hops a bit as he cleared both guys for the windmill dunk.

Anfernee Simons

Simons paid homage to Tracy McGrady on one attempt and pulled the ball off a small hoop in another to show off his hops and length which earned him a spot in the final round.

Final Round

Obi Toppin

Toppin took off from a couple of feet in front of the free throw line and went between his legs for the final dunk. It was a great attempt, but ultimately not enough to walk away with the title.

Anfernee Simons

Simons' "kiss the rim" dunk secured him the title of dunk champion, and certainly showed the league that this kid has insane hops and leaping ability.