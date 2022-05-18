The complete 2022 NBA Draft order is set. The Orlando Magic won the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery. The Thunder, Rockets, Kings and Pistons round out the top five for June 23's draft.
The Heat, Celtics, Warriors and Mavericks remain in the fight for the 2022 NBA title, but the overwhelming majority of the league has turned its attention to the offseason. The Draft Lottery was one of the notable events on the early offseason calendar, and teams can now try to figure out exactly who they'll select after the top 14 spots were sorted out on Tuesday.
So what about the rest of the draft order?
The 16 teams in the playoff field will choose after that in order of regular-season record to close out the first round. The second round is far simpler: All 30 teams are simply arranged by regular-season record. With tiebreakers determined and the lottery in the books, here is the 2022 NBA Draft order.
2022 NBA Draft First Round
1.
Orlando Magic
2.
Oklahoma City Thunder
3.
Houston Rockets
4.
Sacramento Kings
5.
Detroit Pistons
6.
Indiana Pacers
7.
Portland Trail Blazers
8.
9.
San Antonio Spurs
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Cleveland Cavaliers
15.
Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
16.
17.
Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn Nets)
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Utah Jazz)
23.
Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers; Nets can defer to 2023)
24.
25.
San Antonio Spurs (via Boston Celtics)
26.
27.
28.
29.
Memphis Grizzlies
30.
Oklahoma City Thunder (via Phoenix Suns)
2022 NBA Draft Second Round
31.
Indiana Pacers (via Houston Rockets)
32.
33.
Toronto Raptors (via Detroit Pistons)
34.
Oklahoma City Thunder
35.
Orlando Magic (via Indiana Pacers)
36.
37.
Sacramento Kings
38.
San Antonio Spurs (via Los Angeles Lakers)
39.
Cleveland Cavaliers (via San Antonio Spurs)
40.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Washington Wizards)
41.
Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans Pelicans)
42.
New York Knicks
43.
Los Angeles Clippers
44.
Atlanta Hawks
45.
Charlotte Hornets
46.
Detroit Pistons (via Brooklyn Nets)
47.
Memphis Grizzlies (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
48.
Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)
49.
Minnesota Timberwolves
50.
Golden State Warriors (via Toronto Raptors)
51.
Minnesota Timberwolves (via Denver Nuggets)
52.
New Orleans Pelicans (via Utah Jazz)
53.
Boston Celtics
54.
Washington Wizards (via Dallas Mavericks)
55.
Golden State Warriors)
56.
Cleveland Cavaliers (via Miami Heat)
57.
Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies)
58.
Indiana Pacers (via Phoenix Suns)
59.
Forfeited by Chicago Bulls for violating NBA's tampering policy
60.
Forfeited by Miami Heat for violating NBA's tampering policy