The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, and will take on the Boston Celtics. For the sixth time in eight years and the first time since 2019, the Warriors won the Western Conference. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in five games, closing out the West finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 2.

The Celtics punched their ticket in after putting away the Miami Heat in seven games to win the Eastern Conference finals.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's Finals schedule can be found below. Every game on ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Get access now).

Upcoming Finals schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Warriors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 5

Game 2: Warriors vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Wednesday, June 8

Game 3: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Friday, June 10

Game 4: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Monday, June 13

*Game 5: Warriors vs. Celtics, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Thursday, June 16

*Game 6: Celtics vs. Warriors, 9 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)

Sunday, June 19

*Game 7: Warriors vs. Celtics, 8 p.m. ET (ABC/fubo TV)