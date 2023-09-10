The 2023 FIBA World Cup wraps up Sunday. Serbia and Germany are battling for the gold medal after knocking out North American favorites in the semifinals. Serbia ousted Canada from title contention, while the Germans upset Team USA to secure a medal.

Team USA was looking to salvage its 2023 FIBA World Cup showing with a bronze medal early Sunday morning, but Canada had other ideas. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 39 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 as Canada won the third-place game, 127-118, in overtime. Team USA has now failed to reach the podium in consecutive World Cup outings.

Here's a look at bracket entering the Sunday's final day of action:

Canada was in the driver's seat for most of the third-place game, but Team USA rallied from 10 points down at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game by the middle of the period. Canada re-took lead, and with Team USA down by four with less than five seconds remaining, the contest turned into The Mikal Bridges Show. The Nets guard made his first free throw to cut the deficit to three points and then he intentionally missed his second attempt to the right side, rebounded it himself, ran out to the 3-point line and nailed a jumper to tie the game at 111. Canada outscored Team USA 16-7 in the extra session.

The medal was Canada's first on the international stage in more than 85 years, having earned a silver at the 1936 Olympics after losing to the United States, 19-8. (That's not a typo.) The championship at the Berlin Games was held outdoors on a muddy clay court. Needless to say, conditions will be rather different at next summer's Paris Games. And both Team USA and Canada had previously qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

Some notable teams that got knocked out of gold medal contention early in the tournament are perennial European powerhouses France and Spain. The French were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament in the group stages, while the Spanish saw their run come to a close on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the second round. There was some good news for the teams who did not make the quarterfinals, however. Australia, Japan and South Sudan all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by virtue of their performance in the classification games. France will also be there as the host nation.

FIBA World Cup schedule, scores

All games are streaming on ESPN+. Games on ESPN2 are available on fubo (try for free).

All times Eastern.

Bronze-medal game: Canada 127, USA 118

Gold-medal game: Germany vs. Serbia, Sept. 10 | 8:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2

Quarterfinals

Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

USA 100, Italy 63

Germany 81, Latvia 79

Canada 100, Slovenia 89

Semifinals



Germany 113, USA 111

Serbia 95, Canada 86

Second-round scores

Friday, September 1

Italy 78, Serbia 76

Germany 100, Georgia 73

Latvia 74, Spain 69

USA 85, Montenegro 73

Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97

Slovenia 91, Australia 80

Lithuania 92, Greece 67

Sunday, September 3

Australia 100, Georgia 84

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

Latvia 104, Brazil 84

Germany 100, Slovenia, 71

Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79

Lithuania 110, USA 104

Canada 88, Spain 85

Final second-round group standings

Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.

Group I GP W L PD Points Qualification Italy 5 4 1 +34 9 Quarterfinals Serbia 5 4 1 +122 9 Quarterfinals Puerto Rico 5 3 2 -5 8 Eliminated Dominican Republic 5 3 2 -19 8 Eliminated

Group J GP W L PD Points Qualification Lithuania 5 5 0 +107 10 Quarterfinals United States 5 4 1 +109 9 Quarterfinals Montenegro 5 3 2 +7 8 Eliminated Greece 5 2 3 -27 7 Eliminated

Group K GP W L PD Points Qualification Germany 5 5 0 +103 10 Quarterfinals Slovenia 5 4 1 +33 9 Quarterfinals Australia 5 3 2 +48 8 Eliminated Georgia 5 2 3 -28 7 Eliminated

Group L GP W L PD Points Qualification Canada 5 4 1 +110 9 Quarterfinals Latvia 5 4 1 +40 9 Quarterfinals Spain 5 3 2 +60 8 Eliminated Brazil 5 3 2 +19 8 Eliminated

Final standings