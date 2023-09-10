The 2023 FIBA World Cup wraps up Sunday. Serbia and Germany are battling for the gold medal after knocking out North American favorites in the semifinals. Serbia ousted Canada from title contention, while the Germans upset Team USA to secure a medal.
Team USA was looking to salvage its 2023 FIBA World Cup showing with a bronze medal early Sunday morning, but Canada had other ideas. Dillon Brooks scored a game-high 39 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 31 as Canada won the third-place game, 127-118, in overtime. Team USA has now failed to reach the podium in consecutive World Cup outings.
Here's a look at bracket entering the Sunday's final day of action:
FINAL IS SET. 👑#FIBAWC x #WinForAll 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2uFDKTmpXm— FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 8, 2023
Canada was in the driver's seat for most of the third-place game, but Team USA rallied from 10 points down at the start of the fourth quarter to tie the game by the middle of the period. Canada re-took lead, and with Team USA down by four with less than five seconds remaining, the contest turned into The Mikal Bridges Show. The Nets guard made his first free throw to cut the deficit to three points and then he intentionally missed his second attempt to the right side, rebounded it himself, ran out to the 3-point line and nailed a jumper to tie the game at 111. Canada outscored Team USA 16-7 in the extra session.
The medal was Canada's first on the international stage in more than 85 years, having earned a silver at the 1936 Olympics after losing to the United States, 19-8. (That's not a typo.) The championship at the Berlin Games was held outdoors on a muddy clay court. Needless to say, conditions will be rather different at next summer's Paris Games. And both Team USA and Canada had previously qualified for the 2024 Olympics.
Some notable teams that got knocked out of gold medal contention early in the tournament are perennial European powerhouses France and Spain. The French were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament in the group stages, while the Spanish saw their run come to a close on Sunday with a heartbreaking defeat to Canada in the second round. There was some good news for the teams who did not make the quarterfinals, however. Australia, Japan and South Sudan all qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics by virtue of their performance in the classification games. France will also be there as the host nation.
FIBA World Cup schedule, scores
All games are streaming on ESPN+. Games on ESPN2 are available on fubo (try for free).
All times Eastern.
Bronze-medal game: Canada 127, USA 118
Gold-medal game: Germany vs. Serbia, Sept. 10 | 8:30 a.m. ET | ESPN2
Quarterfinals
- Serbia 87, Lithuania 68
- USA 100, Italy 63
- Germany 81, Latvia 79
- Canada 100, Slovenia 89
Semifinals
- Germany 113, USA 111
- Serbia 95, Canada 86
Second-round scores
Friday, September 1
Italy 78, Serbia 76
Germany 100, Georgia 73
Latvia 74, Spain 69
USA 85, Montenegro 73
Puerto Rico 102, Dominican Republic 97
Slovenia 91, Australia 80
Lithuania 92, Greece 67
Sunday, September 3
Australia 100, Georgia 84
Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57
Montenegro 73, Greece 69
Latvia 104, Brazil 84
Germany 100, Slovenia, 71
Serbia 112, Dominican Republic 79
Lithuania 110, USA 104
Canada 88, Spain 85
Final second-round group standings
Note: Opening round group stage results carry over. Teams receive two points for a win and one point for a loss. Tiebreakers are decided by head-to-head record, or point differential if necessary.
|Group I
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Italy
5
4
1
+34
9
Quarterfinals
Serbia
5
4
1
+122
9
Quarterfinals
Puerto Rico
5
3
2
-5
8
Eliminated
Dominican Republic
5
3
2
-19
8
Eliminated
|Group J
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Lithuania
5
5
0
+107
10
Quarterfinals
United States
5
4
1
+109
9
Quarterfinals
Montenegro
5
3
2
+7
8
Eliminated
Greece
5
2
3
-27
7
Eliminated
|Group K
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Germany
5
5
0
+103
10
Quarterfinals
Slovenia
5
4
1
+33
9
Quarterfinals
Australia
5
3
2
+48
8
Eliminated
Georgia
5
2
3
-28
7
Eliminated
|Group L
|GP
|W
|L
|PD
|Points
|Qualification
Canada
5
4
1
+110
9
Quarterfinals
Latvia
5
4
1
+40
9
Quarterfinals
Spain
5
3
2
+60
8
Eliminated
Brazil
5
3
2
+19
8
Eliminated
Final standings
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- TBD
- Spain -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Australia -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- Brazil -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Montenegro -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Puerto Rico -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Dominican Republic -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Greece -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Georgia -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- South Sudan -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- France -- already qualified to 2024 Paris Olympics (as host)
- Japan -- qualification to 2024 Paris Olympics
- Egypt -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Finland -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- New Zealand -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Lebanon -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Philippines -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Mexico -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Angola -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Ivory Coast -- qualification to Olympic Qualifying Tournament
- Cape Verde
- China
- Venezuela
- Iran
- Jordan