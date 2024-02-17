Mac McClung can become the fifth player to win back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk titles with a win on Saturday night. McClung, who is currently in the G League, beat three NBA players to win the crown last year. He is facing Jaylen Brown, Jacob Toppin and Jaime Jaquez Jr. in the 2024 Slam Dunk contest field in Indianapolis. The evening begins at 8 p.m. ET, but the dunk contest is the final event of the night.

One surprise: Selesnick is fading Brown, who is the only All-Star in the four-man field. Superstars rarely compete in the Slam Dunk contest, with rising stars making up the majority of the field in recent years. Brown has been recruited to participate since his rookie season, but he has not been interested until this point.

His participation will add hype to the contest this year and could lead to more stars joining the mix in future contests. However, Brown has not had as much time to focus on creative dunks as some of the other players in the field, leaving him at a disadvantage. He will bring some additional viewers to the broadcast, but Selesnick does not view him as a legitimate contender.

"Brown is an excellent in-game dunker and does blend an impressive combination of size and speed but the majority of awe-inspiring dunks are powerful and he is not afraid to challenge would be shot blockers at the rim, but simply hasn't shown a deep enough bag," Selesnick told SportsLine. You can see who to back here.

NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds, top contenders

Mac McClung (-280)

Jaylen Brown (+500)

Jacob Toppin (+800)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+950)