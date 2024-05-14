Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals between the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets and the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves is Tuesday. After dropping the first two games, the Nuggets have bounced back. Denver went into Minnesota and won both matchups. In Game 4, Denver defeated the Timberwolves 115-107, evening up this 2024 NBA playoff series at 2-2. Jamal Murray (calf) is listed as questionable for Denver.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Denver -4

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves over/under: 206 points

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves money line: Denver -189, Minnesota +157

MIN: 15-9 ATS as the underdog this season

DEN: Hasn't lost three straight home games since 2022

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is an athletic, high-flying playmaker. Edwards glides to the rack with ease but has a reliable jumper on the outside. The 22-year-old plays stifling defense on the other end. Edwards leads the team in scoring (32.1) and steals (1.6) with 6.5 rebounds per game. In his last outing, he totaled 44 points, five assists and went 5 of 8 from 3-point land.

Center Naz Reid comes off the bench and provides some juice. He can score at the basket or on the perimeter due to his jumper. The 24-year-old does a good job of using his length to alter shots in the lane. In the 2024 NBA playoffs, Reid logs 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and shoots 39.4% from downtown. He had 11 points and four boards in his last outing.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic is the Nuggets' best player and will have his imprint all over the game. Jokic is an effortless distributor who can be of dominant in the mid-range area to the paint. The three-time MVP leads the team in points (27.6), rebounds (14) and assists (9.1). In Game 4, Jokic notched 35 points, seven boards and seven assists.

Murray thrives in big moments and has a crisp jumper to keep defenders guessing on his next move. The 27-year-old also has a solid understanding of defensive coverages to find the weakness on the floor. Murray averages 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In the Game 3 win, Murray logged 24 points and five assists.

