The Dallas Mavericks will look to secure a spot in the 2024 NBA Finals on Tuesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 4 of the 2024 NBA Western Conference finals. Dallas is up 3-0 in the series thanks to strong performances from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and solid defensive efforts to limit Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. The Mavs have covered all three games against the spread this series but thse teams split their four regular-season games against the spread with Minnesota going 3-1 straight up.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and the Mavs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 210.5.

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Dallas -1.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 210.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Dallas -125, Minnesota +105

MIN: 27-19-2 ATS this season on the road

DAL: 5-2 ATS against Minnesota this season

What you need to know before betting the Mavericks

Doncic has been menacing on both ends of the floor this series. Doncic is averaging 32.7 points, 8.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the first three games of the Western Conference finals. He's also averaging 28.5 points, 11.5 assists and 8.5 rebounds in closeout games during the 2024 NBA playoffs and had a triple-double while sending the Thunder packing in the last round.

Irving has also been dynamic offensively, shooting 52.5% from the field and 43.8% from deep while averaging 27.7 points per game. However, can that duo continue to sustain providing 54.4% of the offense for Dallas or will the Mavericks need ancillary scoring to close out one of the most feisty teams in the league this season? See which team to pick here.

What you need to know before betting the Timberwolves

Minnesota has been reeling offensively, with its top two stars struggling at the offensive end. Edwards is shooting just 38.6% from the floor and averaging 22.0 points per game after averaging 28.9 points per game and shooting 50.4% from the field the first two playoff rounds.

Meanwhile, Anthony-Towns is just 3-for-22 from the 3-point line in the series after shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc during the regular season. So can Minnesota get bounce-back games from one or both to avoid elimination after beating the Nuggets by 45 and then 8 to come back from a 3-2 series deficit in the previous round? See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

