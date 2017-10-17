76ers' Joel Embiid profanely expresses his frustration at early minutes restriction

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to play it safe with their franchise center Joel Embiid at the start of the season. Makes sense given his lengthy injury history and recent knee surgery that he is still working his way back from.

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown told reporters on Monday that he doesn't know exactly how much Embiid will play at the start of the season, but that it's probably going to be "somewhere in the teens." Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

It was obvious that, as of Monday afternoon, the Sixers hadn't discussed a minutes restriction with their franchise center. That's when Brett Brown was asked how many minutes a game Embiid is expected to play at the start of the season. "I don't really know if there's a solid number," the coach said after practice, adding, "If you were to choose a number, it would be somewhere like in the teens."

Understandably, the big man is not too happy. On Tuesday, Embiid told reporters his minutes restriction was, "f------ bullshit."

A few things here.