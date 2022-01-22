Through 1 Quarter

Although the Los Angeles Clippers came into the contest as underdogs, they're on track to steal the victory from the Philadelphia 76ers. Los Angeles has emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and is ahead of Philadelphia 26-17.

The Clippers haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to eight points or fewer. The Sixers have been relying on power forward Tobias Harris, who has six points along with two steals, and center Joel Embiid, who has five points and two assists in addition to three rebounds.

This is the least points Philadelphia has had yet this year going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Los Angeles 22-24; Philadelphia 26-18

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road again Friday and play against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Wells Fargo Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 130-128. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from center Ivica Zubac, who posted a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, taking their matchup 123-110. Center Joel Embiid took over for the 76ers, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to 12 boards and three blocks. The contest made it Embiid's third in a row with at least 32 points. Embiid's points were the most he has had all year.

The Clippers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 26-18 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 22-24. On Wednesday the Sixers relied heavily on Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 50 points and 12 boards along with three blocks. It will be up to Los Angeles' defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.45

Odds

The 76ers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last 12 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Seth Curry: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Danny Green: Out (Hip)

Shake Milton: Out (Back)

Matisse Thybulle: Out (Shoulder)

Injury Report for Los Angeles