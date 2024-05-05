The fifth-seeded Orlando Magic and fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers meet in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Sunday in the final game of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The winner will advance to the conference semifinals and meet the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The Magic (47-35), who won the Southeast Division title, are 18-26 on the road this season, including the playoffs. The Cavaliers (48-34), who placed second behind Milwaukee in the Central Division, are 29-15 at home in 2023-2024.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland leads the all-time series 70-68, but Orlando holds a 7-5 edge in postseason games. The Cavaliers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Magic odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 194. Before making any Magic vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the third week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 92-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Magic and just locked in its NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Magic vs. Cavs:

Magic vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -3.5

Magic vs. Cavaliers over/under: 194 points

Magic vs. Cavaliers money line: Orlando +140, Cleveland -167

ORL: The Magic have covered the spread in 55 of their last 88 games (+18.70 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the fourth quarter Under in 48 of their last 79 games (+15.85 units)

Magic vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell nearly helped Cleveland end the series in Game 6 when he went off for 50 points on 22 of 36 shooting from the floor in Friday's 103-96 loss to the Magic. It was the fourth time in the series in which he scored 20 or more points. He had 30 points in the 97-83 Game 1 win. In six postseason games, Mitchell is averaging 27 points, 4.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 36.2 minutes.

With center Jarrett Allen questionable with a rib injury, point guard Darius Garland has stepped up his offense, scoring 23 points in Game 5 and 21 in Game 6. In Friday's loss, he also added six rebounds, five assists and two steals. In six postseason games, Garland is averaging 15.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 34.8 minutes. He has played well against the Magic all season. In three regular-season matchups against Orlando, Garland averaged 26.7 points, eight assists and 3.7 rebounds in 38.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Power forward Paolo Banchero has been red hot in the series, scoring 20 or more points in five of the six games. He registered a double-double in Game 3 with 31 points and 14 rebounds, and had back-to-back near double-doubles in Games 5 and 6. In Tuesday's 104-103 Game 5 loss, he scored a playoff-high 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He followed that up on Friday with 27 points and eight boards. Banchero is averaging 25.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36.7 minutes during the postseason.

Small forward Franz Wagner came up big on Friday in Game 6, pouring in 26 points, while grabbing five rebounds and adding two blocks and two assists in 42 minutes. He registered a double-double with 34 points and 13 rebounds in a 112-89 win in Game 4. Wagner is connecting on 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 82.8% of his free throws. In six postseason games, Wagner is averaging 21 points, seven rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks in 37.7 minutes. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 205 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Magic, and which side of the spread cashes in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Magic spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,600 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.