76ers vs. Magic odds: Advanced NBA computer model locks in confident picks

The 76ers look to make it seven in a row when they host the Magic in a 5 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday. Philadelphia is a 10-point home favorite, up from -8, while the Over-Under for total points scored is 215.5.

The Sixers (31-25) haven't lost since Feb. 3 and are rising in the East, sitting in seventh place, one game out of fifth. Orlando (18-40) is going in the other direction, mired in a four-game losing streak.

Before you place your wager with or against the big spread, however, you need to see what our advanced computer model is picking. The SportsLine Projection Model, which powered the three largest fantasy sites, simulates every game 10,000 times.

We'll tell you that the computer is projecting that the total stays below the line of 215.5. In fact, it hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations. The model also locked in a confident spread pick that's hitting almost 60 percent of the time.

The model knows the Sixers found their form prior to the All-Star break and the trend continued Thursday. Joel Embiid went off for 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 116-115 win over the Bulls, while Ben Simmons registered a career-high 32 points.

The Sixers haven't let Embiid play in games on consecutive days. So it makes sense that Philly -- which has a day off between games in this instance -- is an elite-level 28-19 against the spread with a day's rest.

The Magic is in a funk, but there is reason for optimism. Aaron Gordon (hip) and Nikola Vucevic (hand) each returned from injuries Thursday in a 120-113 loss to the Knicks, but both were on strict minutes limits. Vucevic had 19 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes and Gordon had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes. Each will likely play more on Saturday.

Orlando has covered in 15 of their last 19 games dating back to Jan. 9 and have covered in seven of nine games this season as a double-digit underdog.

So who should you back on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point spread winner of Magic-Sixers that hits almost 60 percent of the time, all from the model that powered the three largest fantasy sites.