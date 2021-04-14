Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Brooklyn 37-17; Philadelphia 37-17

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. Philadelphia and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The 76ers had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, taking their contest 113-95. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 36 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Brooklyn's way against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday as they made off with a 127-97 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-52. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 31 points.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 37-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Nets enter the contest with a 49.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Philadelphia have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.