Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Philadelphia
Current Records: Brooklyn 37-17; Philadelphia 37-17
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Philadelphia 76ers are heading back home. Philadelphia and the Brooklyn Nets will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The 76ers had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, taking their contest 113-95. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid did his thing and had 36 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Brooklyn's way against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday as they made off with a 127-97 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-52. It was another big night for Brooklyn's power forward Kevin Durant, who had 31 points.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 37-17. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The 76ers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.20%, which places them fourth in the league. But the Nets enter the contest with a 49.40% field goal percentage, which is the best in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 06, 2021 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Jan 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Feb 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jan 20, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jan 15, 2020 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Brooklyn 106
- Dec 15, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Philadelphia 89
- Apr 23, 2019 - Philadelphia 122 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Apr 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Apr 18, 2019 - Philadelphia 131 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 15, 2019 - Philadelphia 145 vs. Brooklyn 123
- Apr 13, 2019 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Mar 28, 2019 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Brooklyn 110
- Dec 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Philadelphia 124
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Nov 04, 2018 - Brooklyn 122 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Apr 03, 2018 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Mar 16, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 116
- Mar 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 120 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 31, 2018 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Philadelphia 118
- Mar 28, 2017 - Philadelphia 106 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Jan 08, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Dec 18, 2016 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Mar 15, 2016 - Brooklyn 131 vs. Philadelphia 114
- Mar 11, 2016 - Philadelphia 95 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Brooklyn 98
- Dec 10, 2015 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Philadelphia 91