The Indiana Pacers escaped with a thrilling win over the New York Knicks in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, setting up a pivotal Game 4 in Indianapolis on Sunday. Can the Pacers even the series at 2-2? Or will the Knicks take a commanding 3-1 lead?

The answer, as has so often been the case in Knicks games this postseason, may be determined by health. Here's a look at the early injury report for Game 4:

OG Anunoby: Out (hamstring)

Late in the third quarter of the Knicks' Game 2 win, Anunoby was running the fastbreak when he suddenly pulled up and clutched at his left hamstring. He stayed down as play went back the other way and immediately subbed out of the game at the next dead ball.

It remains unclear when, or if, Anunoby will be back. The Knicks have not released an official timeline, and have been issuing updates ahead of each game.

When healthy, Anunoby has been a transformative figure for the Knicks since arriving from the Toronto Raptors in a blockbuster trade earlier this season. He has struggled to stay on the floor, however, and has played just 31 games between the regular season and playoffs since joining the team at the start of the new year.

Jalen Brunson: Will play (foot)

Like many of his teammates, Brunson has been banged up throughout this playoff run. Late in the first quarter of Game 2, Brunson went to the locker room and the team announced he was questionable to return due to a foot injury. He emerged from the locker room ahead of the second half, and on the 54th anniversary of Willis Reed's dramatic entrance to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, led the Knicks to victory.

Brunson was listed as questionable for Game 3, but suited up and played 38 minutes, though he shot just 10-of-26 from the field. He has been given the all clear ahead of Game 4 and has been removed from the injury report.

Tyrese Haliburton: Questionable (back, sacrum, ankle)

Injuries have plagued the Pacers star all season long. A hamstring strain in January kept him off the court for nearly a month, and has prevented him from looking like his usual self for even longer. Though he's coming off his best game of the postseason -- 35 points, four rebounds and seven assists -- he's now dealing with a multitude of issues that could prevent him from repeating that feat.

Haliburton is questionable for Game 4 with back spasms, a sacral contusion and an ankle sprain. He will almost certainly give it a go, but to what effect remains to be seen.