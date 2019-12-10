76ers vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 17-7; Denver 14-7

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head to the Philadelphia 76ers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Denver now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Denver had to settle for a 105-102 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of C Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Toronto Raptors, but they still walked away with an 110-104 win. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Philadelphia's win lifted them to 17-7 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 14-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104. But Denver is even better: they enter the game with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Nuggets a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 206

Series History

Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.