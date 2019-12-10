76ers vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch 76ers vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 17-7; Denver 14-7
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets' road trip will continue as they head to the Philadelphia 76ers' court at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Denver now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Denver had to settle for a 105-102 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. The Nuggets got a solid performance out of C Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds along with six dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Toronto Raptors, but they still walked away with an 110-104 win. The over/under? 214. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Philadelphia's win lifted them to 17-7 while Denver's defeat dropped them down to 14-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest points allowed per game in the league at 104. But Denver is even better: they enter the game with only 101.9 points allowed per game on average, good for best in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Nuggets a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
Odds
The 76ers are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 206
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won five out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.
- Nov 08, 2019 - Denver 100 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Feb 08, 2019 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Denver 110
- Jan 26, 2019 - Denver 126 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Mar 26, 2018 - Philadelphia 123 vs. Denver 104
- Dec 30, 2017 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Denver 102
- Dec 30, 2016 - Philadelphia 124 vs. Denver 122
- Dec 05, 2016 - Denver 106 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Mar 23, 2016 - Denver 104 vs. Philadelphia 103
- Dec 05, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Melo implies KD didn't want Knicks heat
Melo and the Blazers host the Knicks Tuesday night
-
Nuggets vs. Sixers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Sixers vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Imagine if the Bucks were shooting well
Does it matter that Milwaukee is missing wide-open 3s if it is dominating the competition anyway?
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 10 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Wizards vs. Hornets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Wizards vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Breaking down wild Rockets-Kings ending
You may never see another ending like this one
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans