The Toronto Raptors are slated to be shorthanded for their Game 5 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet revealed Monday morning that he won't play in Game 5 due to a left hip flexor injury that he suffered in the team's 110-102 win in Game 4 on Saturday.

VanVleet's status for a potential Game 6 and beyond is a "day-by-day" process.

VanVleet suffered the injury during the second quarter of Game 4. He did have an MRI performed, but it didn't show anything "too major," according to VanVleet. In Game 4, VanVleet was limited to just 15 minutes and scored just five points on 2-of-6 shooting while dishing out three assists.

Following his exit from Game 4, VanVleet was visibly frustrated as he even ripped his jersey after suffering the injury.

In four games against the Sixers in the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series, VanVleet was averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 35.4 percent from three. The Raptors guard's best performance came in a Game 2 loss in which he scored 20 points and drilled five shots from beyond the arc. An All-Star in 2022, VanVleet averaged 22.8 points per game during the regular season for Toronto and was tied for the NBA lead in minutes per game with teammate Pascal Siakam at 37.9

In VanVleet's absence, recently crowned Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes could return to the starting lineup. Barnes is currently dealing with an ankle injury, but did return in a reserve role for Game 4 after missing the previous two games.