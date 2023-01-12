Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Oklahoma City 18-23; Philadelphia 25-15

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 15 of 2019. Oklahoma City is staying on the road Thursday to face off against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Wells Fargo Center. The Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.59 points per contest.

Oklahoma City lost a heartbreaker to the Miami Heat when they met last month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Tuesday. Oklahoma City was just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 112-111 to Miami. Small forward Luguentz Dort wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma City; Dort finished with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the 76ers at home against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday as the team secured a 147-116 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-43. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who posted a double-double on 36 points and 11 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 11 rebounds.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 18-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 25-15 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 18-23. If Philadelphia want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 26 points, and point guard Josh Giddey, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 15 rebounds, and ten assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The 76ers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.