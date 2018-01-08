Best buds DeRozan, Lowry didn't speak during their first season together with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan are best buds. Whether they're joking around on the bench, taking goofy pictures, or making fun of each other during interviews, you can often find them having fun together. Go on YouTube and you can even find compilations with their greatest hits.

Even their families are close, as their kids showed a few seasons ago during the playoffs when they recreated their dads' picture.

However, the Raptors' backcourt mates didn't used to be this close -- even when they were teammates. DeRozan recently joined Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast, and while discussing his relationship with Lowry, noted that the two didn't hit it off right away. In fact, DeRozan said he didn't even have a conversation with Lowry in their first season together.

DeRozan's full comments:

I don't think I never said this publicly, but he will tell you. My first year with Kyle, me and Kyle didn't say a word to one another. We didn't speak, we didn't have a conversation, we didn't hang out, we didn't go eat, we didn't sit next to each other, nothing. I didn't have his phone number. Nothing. He came in, and I don't know what it was like -- if he knew he was just gonna be moved again, or if he was just at peace. It was games that Kyle didn't play. He was playing behind Jose Calderon. There were moments he really didn't touch the floor. I didn't have a relationship with him like that at all. The next year come, and all the madness happened. I think that's what brought us together, why we're so close like we are today. Was that two weeks of a season that depicted our careers, to be sitting here today, being multiple All-Stars, being Olympians, and everything. When you think about it, it's amazing way how it went, how we became close.

"The madness" DeRozan was referring to was about Lowry almost getting traded to the New York Knicks in December of 2013 -- a deal that was reportedly done, but killed at the last minute by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Of course it makes sense that DeRozan and Lowry didn't just immediately become best friends, because a relationship like they have takes time to build. Still, it's pretty wild to hear that they didn't even speak to each other for an entire season. Even if Lowry was keeping to himself because he expected to be traded -- which he was right to expect -- it seems strange that they never even got dinner or something together.

But, all that is in the past now, and we should be thankful the Lowry trade never happened. Otherwise we would have never gotten moments like this.