BIG3 Championship: Former NBA players Harrington, Martin win inaugural title

The BIG3, the summer three-on-three basketball league featuring ex-NBA players started in part by Ice Cube, held its championship game on Saturday with familiar faces all over the court.

In the end it was Trilogy outlasting the 3-Headed Monsters, 51-46 to take home the inaugural BIG3 championship in Las Vegas.

BIG3 Champs!



Al Harrington and Trilogy run the table to capture the 1st @thebig3 crown. pic.twitter.com/3wnB4MZjhU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 26, 2017

Trilogy, which finished the season a perfect 10-0, was comprised of former NBA players Al Harrington, Kenyon Martin, Rashad McCants, James White and Dion Glover. They were coached by former "Bad Boy" Pistons enforcer Rick Mahorn.

The 3-Headed Monsters overcame the loss of former NBA highlight machine Jason Williams, who went down for the season with a knee injury in the team's first game, to make it all the way to the title game. Coached by Hall of Famer Gary Payton, their roster featured former NBA players Rashard Lewis, Kwame Brown, Eddie Basden, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Kareem Rush and Hakim Warrick.

McCants, who finished third in the BIG3 in scoring, was named the BIG3 Championship MVP after putting up 22 points in the title game.

BIG3 Championship MVP pic.twitter.com/NSkdEwdn0Z — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 26, 2017

Lewis led the league in scoring and was named the BIG3 regular-season MVP.