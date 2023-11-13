Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: New York 5-4, Boston 7-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Garden. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.2% better than the opposition, a fact the Celtics proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 117-94 margin over Toronto. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Celtics.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayson Tatum led the charge by earning 27 points. Jaylen Brown was another key contributor, earning 29 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They put the hurt on Charlotte with a sharp 129-107 win.

Boston's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 128.0 points per game. As for New York, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

The Celtics and the Knicks pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their tenth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Boston is a big 9-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston.