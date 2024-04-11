Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics
Current Records: New York 47-32, Boston 62-17
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
What to Know
The Celtics will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.4 points per game this season.
The Celtics unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 104-91 to the Bucks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Boston has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Knicks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls on Tuesday, taking the game 128-117. The win made it back-to-back victories for New York.
It was another big night for Jalen Brunson, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 45 points and 8 assists. That means he has scored a third or more of the Knicks' points for three games straight. Another player making a difference was Josh Hart, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds.
Boston's defeat dropped their record down to 62-17. As for New York, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 47-32 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Knicks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Celtics strolled past the Knicks in their previous matchup back in February by a score of 116-102. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Knicks have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New York is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boston, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 214.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Boston 116 vs. New York 102
- Dec 08, 2023 - Boston 133 vs. New York 123
- Nov 13, 2023 - Boston 114 vs. New York 98
- Oct 25, 2023 - Boston 108 vs. New York 104
- Mar 05, 2023 - New York 131 vs. Boston 129
- Feb 27, 2023 - New York 109 vs. Boston 94
- Jan 26, 2023 - New York 120 vs. Boston 117
- Nov 05, 2022 - Boston 133 vs. New York 118
- Jan 08, 2022 - Boston 99 vs. New York 75
- Jan 06, 2022 - New York 108 vs. Boston 105