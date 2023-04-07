Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Toronto 40-40; Boston 55-25

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. The Raptors have some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since January of 2021, but a win here would be a good start.

After a 120-100 finish the last time they played, the Raptors and the Celtics decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Toronto took a 97-93 hit to the loss column at the hands ofBoston. The Raptors were down 79-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Despite the defeat, the Raptors got a fantastic performance out of Pascal Siakam, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds.

While Toronto is hoping for a better result this time, Boston is hoping to keep the momentum going. Check CBS Sports after the matchup to see if the Raptors succeed or if the Celtics can keep it going.

Odds

Boston are a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 222.5 points.

