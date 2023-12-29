Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Toronto 12-18, Boston 24-6



When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports Boston Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $173.40



The Celtics are 8-2 against the Raptors since October of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. Having just played yesterday, the Boston Celtics will get right back to it and host the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 29th at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Celtics ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They managed a 128-122 victory over Detroit. The win was all the more spectacular given the Celtics were down 21 points with 0:45 left in the second quarter.

The Celtics' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 35 points along with eight rebounds. Porzingis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and ten assists.

The Raptors can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They put the hurt on Washington with a sharp 132-102 victory. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory the Raptors have managed all season.

The Raptors got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Scottie Barnes out in front who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. OG Anunoby was another key contributor, scoring 26 points along with six rebounds.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 24-6 record this season. As for Toronto, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-18.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 10-5 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.



Boston is a big 8.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.