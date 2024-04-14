Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Washington 15-66, Boston 63-18

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Garden. The Celtics are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 120.4 points per game this season.

On Friday, everything went the Celtics' way against the Hornets as the Celtics made off with a 131-98 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 69-43.

Among those leading the charge was Payton Pritchard, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Neemias Queta, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They fell just short of the Bulls by a score of 129-127. Washington didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Boston has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which somehow isn't as good as their 63-18 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-66.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 41.1. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Celtics took their victory against the Wizards in their previous matchup back in March by a conclusive 130-104. In that matchup, the Celtics amassed a halftime lead of 81-53, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.