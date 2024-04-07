Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Sacramento 44-33, Brooklyn 31-47

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Nets earned a 113-103 victory over the Pistons. The win was all the more spectacular given Brooklyn was down by 19 with 7:56 left in the second quarter.

The Nets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Cameron Thomas out in front who scored 32 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Dennis Schroder, who scored 24 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings pushed their score to 119 the last time they played they, but on Friday they couldn't quite do it again. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 101-100 to the Celtics. Sacramento has struggled against Boston recently, as their match on Friday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Kings' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of De'Aaron Fox, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 2 assists, and Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 16 rebounds. Sabonis has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last 34 times he's played.

The win made it two in a row for Brooklyn and bumps their season record up to 31-47. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 44-33.

The Nets came up short against the Kings in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 131-118. Will the Nets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Sacramento is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.