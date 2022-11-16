Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Cleveland 8-5; Milwaukee 10-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Cleveland Cavaliers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 6 of last year. Milwaukee and Cleveland will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
Milwaukee entered their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Milwaukee took a hard 121-106 fall against Atlanta. A silver lining for Milwaukee was the play of shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp, who had 20 points in addition to eight rebounds. Beauchamp had some trouble finding his footing against the San Antonio Spurs last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Beauchamp's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 129-124 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland was down 104-84 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Darius Garland did his best for Cleveland, finishing with 51 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six assists.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.80
Odds
The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 26 games against Cleveland.
