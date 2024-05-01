The Boston Celtics look to close out the ailing Miami Heat in Game 5 of the their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs on Wednesday. Boston leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 after winning and covering in both games in Miami. Now the series shifts back to Boston, and Miami has a lengthy injury list. Jimmy Butler (knee) Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip), Josh Richardson (shoulder) and Terry Rozier (neck) are all out for Miami. Boston will be without Kristaps Porzingis (calf).

Tipoff at TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The latest Celtics vs. Heat odds via SportsLine consensus list Boston as the 14-point favorite. The over/under is 200.5, down from opening at 203.5. Before making any Heat vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the third week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 92-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,600.



Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Heat and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Heat spread: Boston -14

Celtics vs. Heat over/under: 200.5 points

Celtics vs. Heat money line: Boston -1111, Miami +664

BOS: The Celtics are 11-3 ATS this season when spread is between -12.5 and -15.5

MIA: The Heat are 26-15-3 ATS on the road this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is the best player for Boston. The 26-year-old owns a smooth jumper and has a knack for drawing contact to get to the free throw line. In this series, he's leading the team in scoring (23.2), rebounds (10) and assists (6). In Game 3, Tatum notched 22 points, 11 boards and six assists.

Guard Jaylen Brown is a relentless two-way threat. Brown likes to attack downhill to get into the paint, but also has a reliable mid-range jumper. The former California standout has the instincts and athleticism to be an effective defender. Brown averages 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this postseason. In Game 2 at TD Garden, the 27-year-old had 33 points and eight rebounds.

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo has been Miami's top player this series and impacts the game in multiple areas. The Kentucky product has the ability to power through defenders in the lane but can hit mid-range jumpers. Adebayo also dominates the game defensively. He averages team-highs in points (22.5) and rebounds (10.5). In his last outing, Adebayo finished with 25 points, 17 boards and five assists.

Guard Tyler Herro is a space creator for this offense. Herro has a sweet jumper and uses his solid court vision to be a sound playmaker. The 24-year-old logs 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and six assists per game. In the Game 4 loss, Herro totaled 19 points, four rebounds and four assists. He's scored 19-plus points in two of his last four matchups.

How to make Heat vs. Celtics picks

