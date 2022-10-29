Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Atlanta 4-1; Milwaukee 4-0

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Milwaukee is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks at home on Friday as they won 119-108. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nine dimes. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Atlanta's matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday was close at halftime, but Atlanta turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. Everything went Atlanta's way against Detroit as they made off with a 136-112 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Milwaukee is now a perfect 4-0 while Atlanta sits at 4-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at nine. Atlanta is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 7.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.