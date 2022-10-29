Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Atlanta 4-1; Milwaukee 4-0
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Milwaukee is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the New York Knicks at home on Friday as they won 119-108. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nine dimes. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's third in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Atlanta's matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday was close at halftime, but Atlanta turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. Everything went Atlanta's way against Detroit as they made off with a 136-112 win. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young was one of the most active players for the team, dropping a double-double on 36 points and 12 assists.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Milwaukee is now a perfect 4-0 while Atlanta sits at 4-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the game boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at nine. Atlanta is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 7.2 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Atlanta 115
- Jan 17, 2022 - Atlanta 121 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Nov 14, 2021 - Atlanta 120 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Jul 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Atlanta 107
- Jul 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jun 29, 2021 - Atlanta 110 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jun 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Jun 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Atlanta 91
- Jun 23, 2021 - Atlanta 116 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 25, 2021 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Atlanta 115
- Dec 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Atlanta 86
- Nov 27, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Atlanta 102
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101