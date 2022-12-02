Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Los Angeles 8-12; Milwaukee 15-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Milwaukee Bucks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 21 of last year. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

A well-balanced attack led the Lakers over the Portland Trail Blazers every single quarter on their way to victory on Wednesday. Los Angeles strolled past Portland with points to spare, taking the contest 128-109. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points, eight assists and seven boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 109-103 victory. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds along with seven dimes. The contest made it Antetokounmpo's fifth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 8-12 and the Bucks to 15-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles comes into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 19.1. Milwaukee is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.3 on average.

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.