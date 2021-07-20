The Phoenix Suns aim to stay alive in the 2021 NBA Finals on Tuesday evening. The Suns lost Game 5 at home to the Milwaukee Bucks, putting Phoenix in a 3-2 hole as Game 6 approaches. Milwaukee also hosts Game 6 on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in what should be a raucous environment. The Bucks have a chance to win their first NBA title since 1971 with a victory.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the five-point home favorite, while the over-uinder, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222 in the latest Suns vs. Bucks odds.

Suns vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5

Suns vs. Bucks over-under: 222 points

Suns vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -200, Suns +175

PHX: The Suns are 6-3 against the spread in the last nine road games

MIL: The Bucks are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven home games

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix is led by offense, but the Suns have an undervalued defensive group that needs to be tremendous on the road in Game 6. The Suns are allowing only 109.4 points per 100 possessions, a strongly above-average figure, in the playoffs. That includes the fact that opponents maintain only a 50.7 percent effective field goal shooting mark against Phoenix, and the Suns' opponents are shooting just 34.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Suns are limiting opponents to just 20.9 assists per game, and they generally force opponents into very difficult shot attempts. Offensively, Devin Booker and Chris Paul provide shot creation and efficiency, and the Suns are scoring more than 1.15 points per possession against the Bucks. The sledding could be difficult on the road, but Phoenix is proven as an elite shooting team, whether in the mid-range, beyond the 3-point arc or at the free-throw line.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's three-headed monster of stars zoomed to the forefront to lead them to a Game 5 win on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the dominant singular force in the series, averaging 32.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 61.2 percent, and he threw down a memorable dunk to seal the result. Khris Middleton is averaging 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during the finals, and his shot-making was on full display in crunch time.

Finally, Jrue Holiday enjoyed his best game of the series, generating the game-swinging steal against Booker and producing 27 points and 13 assists. All told, the Bucks shot 58 percent from the floor in Game 5, and they have been at their best this season when playing at home. Milwaukee is a sterling 9-1 at Fiserv Forum during this playoff run, and its confidence should be sky-high after three straight wins.

