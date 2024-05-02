The Knicks were in a prime position to eliminate the 76ers in Game 5, and then Tyrese Maxey happened in the closing seconds to force overtime, where Philly outlasted New York. Maxey dropped 46 points, nine assists and five rebounds to carry the Sixers to a win over the Knicks, which now sets up a Game 6 back in Philadelphia. It's another win-or-go-home situation for the Sixers, so the Knicks have an opportunity to close out the series on the road.

Despite the game being in Philly, the Knicks haven't experienced a tough road environment as many fans sporting blue and orange made the short trip to take over Wells Fargo Center in Game 3 and 4. This time, though, Sixers ownership bought up tickets to keep them out of the hands of Knicks fans, so we'll have to see if that makes any difference Thursday night.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 6.

Knicks vs. 76ers -- Game 6 info

Date: Thursday, May 2 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 2 | : 9 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia TV channel: TNT | Live stream : Max, Watch TNT

TNT | : Max, Watch TNT Odds: 76ers -3.5, O/U: 201.5



Knicks vs. 76ers storylines

Knicks: Jalen Brunson once again dropped 40 points, but this time, it was Maxey who delivered the late-game heroics. New York needs someone other than Brunson to step up, and while they got great production out of OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Miles McBride, it clearly wasn't enough to eliminate the Sixers. Donte DiVincenzo seems to be going through a dry spell from 3-point range, going just 3 for 17 from deep in the last three games. He may be due for a hot shooting night, and when better for that to happen than in Game 6 to close out Philly on the road.

76ers: Embiid went just 7 of 19 from the floor for 19 points in an elimination game, and if it weren't for Maxey's heroics, the Sixers would be doing their exit interviews. The reigning MVP needs to turn in a better performance in Game 6 if the Sixers want to force a Game 7. He's battling a knee issue, as well as a bout with Bell's palsy, but we've already seen him drop 50 points in this series. He doesn't need to put up that gaudy of a number, but certainly more than the production he gave in Game 5.

Game 6 prediction

I just feel like this series is destined to go seven games, so I'm going with the Sixers, who suddenly have momentum for the first time in this series. The Pick: Sixers -3.5