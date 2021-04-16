Who's Playing

Memphis @ Chicago

Current Records: Memphis 27-26; Chicago 22-32

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET April 16 at United Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Chicago came up short against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, falling 115-106. The Bulls were down 93-72 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Chicago's loss came about despite a quality game from center Nikola Vucevic, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 29 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis lost 114-113 to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday on a last-minute jumper from Dallas' point guard Luka Doncic as the clock expired. Memphis' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of shooting guard Grayson Allen, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points, and center Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 15 rebounds. That makes it 23 consecutive games in which Valanciunas has had at least ten rebounds.

Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Bulls are now 22-32 while the Grizzlies sit at 27-26. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.43 on average. In other words, Chicago will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Chicago have won eight out of their last 11 games against Memphis.