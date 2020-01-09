Cavaliers coach John Beilein called players 'thugs' during film session; claims he meant to say 'slugs'
The coach has since apologized to his players individually
John Beilein's first season as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers has gone about as bad as it possibly could have so far. The team is 10-27, and while nobody expected them to contend, his style has already worn thin on many of the roster's veteran players. It is no secret that Kevin Love wants a trade, and a number of other players are reportedly frustrated with his collegiate style. What apparently happened on Wednesday, though, was by far the lowest point of his brief tenure in Cleveland.
During a film session in which he was complimenting their improved play of late, Beilein said that the team was no longer playing "like a bunch of thugs," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Beilein explained after the fact that it was a slip of the tongue and that he had meant to say "slugs."
"I didn't realize that I had said the word 'thugs,' but my staff told me later I did and so I must have said it," Beilein told ESPN on Wednesday night. "I meant to say slugs, as in slow moving. We weren't playing hard before, and now we were playing harder. I meant it as a compliment. That's what I was trying to say. I've already talked to eight of my players tonight, and they are telling me that they understand."
Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman is still in the process of gathering details about the incident, according to Wojnarowski. It is unclear at this time if the team would consider disciplining Beilein for this in any way, but even if they do not, regaining the trust of the locker room after an incident like this could be difficult.
Beilein is in the first year of a five-year contract. He was brought in to develop a younger roster, as the Cavaliers currently have seven players between the ages of 19-24. So far, Cleveland's young players have largely struggled, and while some organizations are patient enough to wait through those struggles, the Cavaliers historically haven't been. Dan Gilbert has shown a remarkable willingness to fire coaches despite long contracts, as he let go of Mike Brown after only one season in 2014 and did the same to David Blatt in 2016 midway through his second season.
While the organization's feelings on Beilein's coaching job as a whole are unclear, this incident certainly won't help matters. There was already very public frustration within the locker room. Accidental or not, such language is going to make Beilein's job significantly harder moving forward.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Celtics' Walker gets 1st career ejection
Kemba Walker thought he got fouled, and all hell broke loose
-
Warren ejected, flips off Jimmy Butler
Things got heated between Jimmy Butler and T.J. Warren
-
Warriors trade rumors: D-Lo for Simmons?
The Warriors reportedly have concerns about how Simmons would fit alongside Draymond Green
-
Portis fined $25K for flagrant foul
LeBron James and Rajon Rondo had words for Portis after the foul
-
Top Picks: NBA 'dog, college fave, more
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Oladipo return to give Indy needed boost
Oladipo hasn't played since rupturing his quad tendon last January
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...