Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love has been candid about his mental health over the years. The latest example came on Thursday, when Love wrote an essay on The Players' Tribune in which he revealed that he "wouldn't be here" if it weren't for the support he's received from his friends.

"If it hadn't been for a couple of my closest friends, I don't know if I would be here today telling my story," Love wrote regarding his bout with depression. "You would be amazed at how freeing it is just to talk to somebody, and tell them the truth about what you're going through."

In the essay, Love detailed one of the "darkest periods" of his life that came when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former lottery pick had played just 18 games during the 2012-13 season and broke his hand twice. Not being able to play basketball took it's toll on Love.

Here's how he detailed the situation in The Players' Tribune essay titled "To Anybody Going Through It.":

"My identity was gone. My emotional outlet was gone. All I was left with was me and my mind. I was living alone at the time, and my social anxiety was so bad that I never even left my apartment. Actually, I would rarely even leave my bedroom. I would have the shades down most of the day, no lights on, no TV, nothing. It felt like I was on a deserted island by myself, and it was always midnight."

It's been no secret that Love has dealt with mental health issues throughout his professional career. While playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2017, he suffered a panic attack during a game. Through it all, Love continues to encourage those that are dealing with depression to talk to someone.

"If you're struggling right now, I can't tell you that this is going to be easy. But I can tell you that it does get better," Love wrote.