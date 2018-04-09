Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds: NBA picks, predictions from advanced computer model

With just two games left before the 2018 NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a fight for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James and company head into Madison Square Garden for a Monday night matchup with the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.



The Cavs are favored by 12.5 points, up from the opening line of 12. The Over-Under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 223.5.



The model knows the Cavaliers need this one to stay in play for the No. 3 seed in the NBA Playoffs 2018. Cleveland (49-31) is one game behind Philadelphia with two games left in the regular season. It is also 1.5 games ahead of No. 5 Indiana; a pair of losses could push the Cavs out of hosting a first-round playoff series.



New York (28-52) is playing for pride in its home finale, while the Knicks aren't likely to fall much in NBA Draft positioning.



The Cavs had won eight of nine before a tough 132-130 loss at the Sixers on Friday. James did his part, going off for 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Jeff Green added 33 points.



Despite being one of the NBA's worst teams against the spread all season, the Cavs have exceeded oddsmakers' expectations as of late, covering in nine of their last 11.



The Knicks have lost seven of nine and are on a 1-4 ATS run. Their two best players, Tim Hardaway and Enes Kanter, are each listed as doubtful for Monday, but 12.5 points is still a lot of points for a home team to get.



