The Minnesota Timberwolves will attempt to avoid a two-game deficit in the 2024 Western Conference finals on Friday when they host the Dallas Mavericks in their best-of-seven series. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center in Minneapolis. The Mavericks drew first blood in the series by grinding out a 108-105 victory in a game that saw 10 second-half lead changes. Dallas overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter before squandering a six-point lead. But behind 63 combined points from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, they made enough plays down the stretch to seal the win.

Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite and the over/under for total points scored is 207.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Timberwolves odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks: Minnesota -5.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks over/under total points: 207.5

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks money line: Minnesota -213, Dallas +176

DAL: The Mavericks are 39-23 against the spread when playing on equal rest as their opponent this season.

MIN: The Timberwolves are 17-13 ATS when coming off a loss this season.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

The Timberwolves should have a sense of urgency in order to avoid a dreaded two-game home sweep to start the series. Road teams traditionally have a letdown after winning Game 1 on the road, and Minnesota should be ready to take advantage of any signs of lethargy from Dallas. Regardless, this Timberwolves club already has shown it can overcome adversity, as they did by turning a 2-0 series lead into a 3-2 deficit against the Denver Nuggets but still winning that second-round series.

Minnesota's top-ranked defense gave a respectable effort, holding the Mavericks to just 42.7% and 6-of-25 from 3-point range. But the Mavericks kept several possessions alive with second-chance opportunities and finished with a 48-40 rebounding advantage.

The Timberwolves appeared on the verge of blowing open the game at times in both halves, but Irving and Doncic did just enough to keep Dallas within striking distance. Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards drew plenty of defensive attention but finished with a solid floor game that included 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Forward Jaden McDaniels had a team-high 24 points and made Dallas play for leaving him open by hitting six 3-pointers.

Why the Mavericks can cover

The Mavericks have shown in the 2024 NBA playoffs that they are not only capable of winning on the road but appear comfortable there. They are now 5-2 away from Dallas in the postseason and have won three consecutive playoff road games, including their series-clinching victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.

It's no secret that a major portion of their success lies in the poise and playmaking abilities of Doncic and Irving, who have already proved to be a lethal postseason combination. Irving had 24 of his 30 points in the first half, repeatedly making plays to provide Dallas a working margin. For instance, his driving 3-point play at the first-half buzzer trimmed the deficit to three points at the intermission.

Doncic did most of his damage in the second half and finished with a game-high 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Forward P.J. Washington again delivered in the clutch despite an otherwise quiet offensive game. He delivered a corner 3-pointer with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter to give the Mavericks a 104-102 lead that they wouldn't squander.

