After stealing a win in Game 1, the Dallas Mavericks look to make it two in a row when they battle the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference Finals Game 2 matchup on Friday. Dallas closed Game 1 strong and posted a 108-105 victory on Wednesday. The Mavericks (50-32), who won the Southwest Division, were a solid road team this season, going 25-16 away from home. The Timberwolves (56-26), who were third in the Northwest Division, were 30-11 on their home court. Dallas leads the all-time series 81-59, including a 4-0 edge during the postseason.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Mavericks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 207.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks, be sure to check out what legendary handicapper Bruce Marshall has to say.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Marshall's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall has crushed his NBA picks this season for SportsLine members, entering this matchup on a 193-141 run that has returned more than $3,800 for $100 players. Anybody following is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Mavericks vs. Timberwolves and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Mavericks vs. Timberwolves:

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -5.5

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves over/under: 207.5 points

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves money line: Dallas +176, Minnesota -213

DAL: The Mavericks have hit the game total Under in 45 of their last 70 games (+17.50 units)

MIN: The Timberwolves have covered the third-quarter spread in 51 of their last 82 games (+16.25 units)

Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards is coming off a double-double in Game 1 of the series. In 41 minutes of action, he poured in 19 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and adding eight assists and two steals. He scored 44 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a 115-107 Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets on May 12 in a Western Conference semifinal matchup. In 12 postseason games, all starts, he leads Minnesota in scoring at 28.1 points. He is also averaging 6.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 40.2 minutes.

Also helping power Minnesota is center Karl-Anthony Towns. The top pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, he has registered six double-doubles this postseason, including four against Denver in the second round. He had 16 points and seven rebounds in the Game 1 loss on Wednesday. In Sunday's Game 7 win over the Nuggets, he scored 23 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds, while adding two assists and two steals. In 12 playoff games, all starts, he is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.5 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic continues to set the pace for Dallas. In 13 postseason games, all starts, he is averaging 27.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, nine assists and 1.5 steals in 41.9 minutes. In Game 1, he poured in 33 points, while adding eight assists, six rebounds and three steals. He finished the Western Conference semifinals against Oklahoma City by posting three consecutive triple-doubles. In the decisive Game 6 117-116 win, he scored 29 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Point guard Kyrie Irving was dominant in Wednesday's win. He scored 30 points, while adding five rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot. He had 22 points in the Game 6 close-out win over Oklahoma City on Saturday. In 13 postseason starts, Irving is averaging 21.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Irving is connecting on 48.6% of his field goals, including a blistering 42.3% from 3-point range, and 86.4% from the foul line. See which team to pick here.

How to make Mavericks vs. Timberwolves picks

Marshall is leaning Under on the point total. He has also identified a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, and which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Timberwolves spread to jump on, all from the expert who has returned more than $3,800 on his NBA picks this season, and find out.