Who's Playing

Dallas @ Cleveland

Current Records: Dallas 15-14; Cleveland 19-11

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks will be on the road. They and the Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mavericks made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and carried off a 130-110 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Dallas had established a 110-85 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Luka Doncic, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 33 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards. The matchup made it Doncic's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Cleveland didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Indiana Pacers on Friday, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. It was another big night for the Cavaliers' shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 8-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 41 points.

The Mavericks are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Dallas' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The wins brought Dallas up to 15-14 and Cleveland to 19-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dallas ranks second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 22.4 on average. But the Cavaliers enter the contest with only 19 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.