The No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks and the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers link up in a pivotal Game 4 showdown on Sunday afternoon. After the Clippers won Game 1, the Mavericks turned around and won two consecutive games. On Friday, Dallas outlasted Los Angeles, 101-90. The Mavericks now have a chance to a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win on Sunday. Tim Hardaway (ankle) is doubtful for the Mavericks, while Luka Doncic (knee) is questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 6-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Clippers vs. Mavericks and just locked in its picks and Game 4 predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Mavericks vs. Clippers:

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -6

Clippers vs. Mavericks over/under: 209.5 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -235, Los Angeles +191

LAC: The Clippers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games

DAL: The Mavs are 15-5 ATS in their past 20 games

Clippers vs. Mavericks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Mavericks can cover

Doncic (questionable) has the ability to consistently impact the game in a variety of ways. The 25-year-old is able to run the offense due to his top-notch court vision while being fearless as a scorer. He's been a streaky shooter but thrives in the mid-range area. Doncic leads the team in scoring (29), rebounds (9.7), and assists (8). In the Game 2 victory over the Clippers, he racked up 32 points and nine assists.

Forward P.J. Washington came over mid-season but he fits in perfectly with this Mavericks squad. Washington is a strong and stout playmaker in the frontcourt who provides Dallas with a nice catch-and-shoot threat. The Kentucky product logs 13 points, six rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He's scored in double figures in three straight games. In Game 2, Washington finished with 18 points, six boards, and made three 3-pointers. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden generates offense in a multitude of ways. Harden still owns the handles to break down defenses and utilizes his jumper to stretch out the floor. The 10-time All-Star also finds a way to get his teammates involved. In this series, Harden averages 23.7 points, seven assists, and 1.3 blocks. In his last outing, he notched 21 points and five assists.

Forward Paul George is an athletic two-way threat. George brings a great perimeter defender to the floor with the instinct to jump into passing lanes. The Fresno State product also has a smooth jumper. In three games thus far, George is averaging 17 points, 4.3 rebounds, and four assists per contest. In Game 2, he finished with 22 points and four assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Mavericks vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 219 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Mavericks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mavericks vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 90-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.