The 7-seed Philadelphia 76ers will look to even their first-round best-of-seven series with the 2-seed New York Knicks when they meet in Game 4 on Sunday. After dropping the first two games in New York, Philadelphia earned a 125-114 win on Thursday. The Knicks (50-32) are 23-19 on the road in 2023-24, including in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The 76ers (47-35) were 25-16 on their home court during the regular season. Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for the Sixers, while Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tip-off from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia leads the all-time series 286-222, including a 22-14 edge in the postseason. Philadelphia is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 208.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -4.5

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 208.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: New York +157, Philadelphia -189

NY: The Knicks have hit the money line in 50 of their last 79 games (+17.05 units)

PHI: The 76ers have hit the fourth quarter game total over in 48 of their last 80 games (+13.70 units)

Why the 76ers can cover

Center Embiid (questionable), despite a variety of ailments, has dominated New York. In Game 3 on Thursday, despite a case of Bell's palsy and a sore left knee, he dropped 50 points, eight rebounds and four assists on the Knicks. He recorded a double-double in the 104-101 Game 2 loss with 34 points and 10 rebounds. In 39 games during the regular season, all starts, Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals.

Point guard Tyrese Maxey has been red hot during the postseason. In three games, all starts, he is averaging 31 points, seven assists and five rebounds. He has scored no fewer than 25 points in a game this series, and nearly registered a triple-double in Game 2. In that game, he scored 35 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds in 44 minutes.

Why the Knicks can cover

Point guard Jalen Brunson continues to carry the New York offense. In Game 3, he registered his first double-double of the postseason with 39 points and 13 assists in 45 minutes of action. He had 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Game 2. He has upped his game during the postseason and in three games, is averaging 28.3 points, 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 41.7 minutes.

Shooting guard Josh Hart has more than doubled his regular-season scoring average and is a big reason New York leads the series. He has registered two double-doubles in the playoffs, including a 22-point and 13-rebound performance in Game 1. In Game 2, he scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. In three playoff games, Hart is averaging 21 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 44.3 minutes.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

