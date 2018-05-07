Cavaliers vs. Raptors odds, Game 4 predictions: Data scientist on 10-5 Toronto roll releases 2018 NBA playoffs picks

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have extended their long-standing dominance over the Toronto Raptors. Thanks to a spectacular buzzer-beater from James on Saturday, the Cavaliers are one win away from sweeping the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. They get their chance Monday (8:30 p.m. ET) in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers are five-point sportsbook favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 213.5.

Perhaps the critical dynamic in Game 4 is whether Toronto, on a quick turnaround, can overcome the disappointment of Game 3 and give a spirited performance in an elimination game.

After allowing Cleveland to grab a 2-0 series lead with two road victories, the Raptors showed little fight for most of Game 3. They trailed by 15 at halftime and still faced a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

But with struggling star DeMar DeRozan watching from the bench, Kyle Lowry and the rest of the Raptors turned up their intensity and clawed back in the game. They tied it at 103 on a 3-pointer by OG Anunoby, setting the stage for heroics by James.

James drove hard to the left and elevated for a 20-foot banker as time expired for his fifth career postseason buzzer-beater. Cleveland has now won nine straight playoff games against Toronto.

James finished 38 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Kevin Love had 21 points and 16 boards. Lowry led five Toronto players in double figures with 27 points and seven assists.

