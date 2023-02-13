Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Cleveland
Current Records: San Antonio 14-43; Cleveland 37-22
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.75 points per game before their contest Monday. They are on the road again Monday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.
This past Saturday, San Antonio lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a decisive 125-106 margin. Shooting guard Malaki Branham had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.
Meanwhile, Cleveland bagged a 97-89 win over the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday. It was another big night for Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds in addition to six assists.
San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past 11 games.
San Antonio's defeat took them down to 14-43 while Cleveland's victory pulled them up to 37-22. If the Cavaliers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Spurs' small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 25 points, and power forward Jeremy Sochan, who had 18 points and five assists along with nine boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.90
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
San Antonio have won nine out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.
- Dec 12, 2022 - San Antonio 112 vs. Cleveland 111
- Feb 09, 2022 - Cleveland 105 vs. San Antonio 92
- Jan 14, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. San Antonio 109
- Apr 05, 2021 - Cleveland 125 vs. San Antonio 101
- Mar 19, 2021 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Mar 08, 2020 - Cleveland 132 vs. San Antonio 129
- Dec 12, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 109
- Apr 07, 2019 - San Antonio 112 vs. Cleveland 90
- Mar 28, 2019 - San Antonio 116 vs. Cleveland 110
- Feb 25, 2018 - San Antonio 110 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 23, 2018 - San Antonio 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Mar 27, 2017 - San Antonio 103 vs. Cleveland 74
- Jan 21, 2017 - San Antonio 118 vs. Cleveland 115
- Jan 30, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. San Antonio 103
- Jan 14, 2016 - San Antonio 99 vs. Cleveland 95