Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Cleveland

Current Records: San Antonio 14-43; Cleveland 37-22

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122.75 points per game before their contest Monday. They are on the road again Monday and play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while the Spurs will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, San Antonio lost to the Atlanta Hawks on the road by a decisive 125-106 margin. Shooting guard Malaki Branham had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.

Meanwhile, Cleveland bagged a 97-89 win over the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday. It was another big night for Cleveland's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who posted a double-double on 29 points and ten rebounds in addition to six assists.

San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past 11 games.

San Antonio's defeat took them down to 14-43 while Cleveland's victory pulled them up to 37-22. If the Cavaliers want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Spurs' small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 25 points, and power forward Jeremy Sochan, who had 18 points and five assists along with nine boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.90

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

San Antonio have won nine out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.