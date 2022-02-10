Through 1 Quarter

Although the San Antonio Spurs were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. They currently hold a 30-29 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. San Antonio has been relying on small forward Keldon Johnson, who has nine points, and point guard Dejounte Murray, who has eight points along with three rebounds.

Both the Spurs and Cleveland padded the win column in their previous outings. The follow-up win here is still up for grabs, so expect a hard fought finale.

Who's Playing

San Antonio @ Cleveland

Current Records: San Antonio 20-34; Cleveland 33-21

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Cavaliers had enough points to win and then some against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, taking their game 98-85. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 27-12 deficit. Cleveland got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Cedi Osman out in front picking up 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, San Antonio's matchup against the Houston Rockets last week was close at halftime, but San Antonio turned on the heat in the second half with 74 points. San Antonio made easy work of Houston and carried off a 131-106 victory. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Spurs had established a 97-77 advantage. They relied on the efforts of point guard Dejounte Murray, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds, and small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 28 points in addition to seven boards. Johnson hadn't helped his team much against the Miami Heat last Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Johnson's points were the most he has had all year.

The Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Cleveland up to 33-21 and San Antonio to 20-34. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 17. San Antonio is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 17.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $13.36

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won eight out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Ankle)

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for San Antonio