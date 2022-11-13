Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Cleveland

Current Records: Minnesota 5-8; Cleveland 8-4

What to Know

This Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.62 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the matchup is anything like Minnesota's 127-122 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Timberwolves received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 114-103 to the Memphis Grizzlies. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 28 points and six assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 106-101 to the Golden State Warriors. Despite the loss, Cleveland got a solid performance out of shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.35

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won eight out of their last 14 games against Minnesota.