Cavs' Isaiah Thomas would love to stop discussing Kyrie Irving-to-Celtics trade
Thomas took to Twitter to tell reporters to stop mentioning the trade that sent him to Cleveland
Isaiah Thomas is a Cavalier. It's really that simple. How he got there doesn't matter, or at least it shouldn't, but apparently it does. On Tuesday, Thomas took to Twitter to say that he's sick of being asked about the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Thomas.
Here's the thing: Thomas invites these questions. In September, Thomas wrote an emotional article for The Player's Tribune detailing the trade that sent him to the Cavs. He talked about the phone call, his reaction and how it still stings a bit. He never sounds disinterested in playing for the Cavaliers, he doesn't even sound like his heart is still with Boston. But the story does give an account of the effect that that trade had on him.
Perhaps Thomas expected that article to be the kabbash on the whole story, a preemptive strike of sorts, but that isn't how things played out. Thomas reiterated his love of Boston during the Tweetstorm.
And said that he didn't want to keep talking about the trade.
It's hard to say what exactly prompted this particular set of tweets. Maybe it was one question too many, maybe it was one particularly invasive one, but the fact that they're being asked makes a lot of sense. Thomas gave one of the most heartfelt playoff performances that the NBA has ever seen last postseason. The city of Boston rallied around him in a way that may never be replicated. And after all of that, he got traded. It was a bizarre story.
Furthermore, we haven't gotten a chance to talk about Thomas as a Cavalier at all. He hasn't even seen the floor as he recovers from one of the most insanely mum injuries outside of Philadelphia. All of this, combined with the fact that the Cavaliers have a game upcoming at TD Garden, makes that storyline intriguing.
It's unlikely anyone thinks that there's no love between the city and Thomas. Most people understand that players don't decide when they're traded. And although Thomas seems hurt and even a little bitter about the trade, he seems to understand the business behind it. However, Thomas is going to continue to get asked about this. In a scenario where the Cavaliers play the Celtics in the postseason, this storyline is going to absolutely dominate.
People aren't asking Irving about the deal because his side is out there. He wanted out of Cleveland, and he got out. Also, the thought of Irving answering those questions is a nightmare, given his current NBA persona. Thomas was a key piece in that deal, and it does feel like there's some unfinished business there.
As Thomas continues to work his way back, we'll see more basketball-related questions. However, as it stands, all that anyone can do now is wonder when he'll see the floor and how he's jelling with his new team.
To sign off, he left us with this -- frankly awesome -- tweet.
Celtics-Cavs will fall outside of hating hours. So check it at the door.
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Tuesday's NBA games
-
Time for a LeBron-Durant 1-on-1 game?
There's only one way to settle this debate -- on the court
-
NBA pick from model on 46-22 heater
SportsLine's Projection Model releases strong pick on Kings-Clippers
-
Did LeBron get son Yeezys for Christmas?
Bronny James had the Boost 350s with his Christmas gifts
-
Bulls-Bucks pick from hot Bulls expert
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the Bulls' pulse and locked in a play for Tuesday night.
-
Report: Bucks, Warriors had trade talks
Milwaukee is in need of frontcourt depth, and Golden State has a surplus of big men
Add a Comment