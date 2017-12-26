Cavs' Isaiah Thomas would love to stop discussing Kyrie Irving-to-Celtics trade

Isaiah Thomas is a Cavalier. It's really that simple. How he got there doesn't matter, or at least it shouldn't, but apparently it does. On Tuesday, Thomas took to Twitter to say that he's sick of being asked about the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for Thomas.

It’s funny how people think I keep bringing up the dumbass trade situation. It’s the media asking the same dumbass questions about it. So it’s obvious they want to keep it going. It’s not like when I’m interviewed I’m asking them can you PLEASE bring up the trade please lol. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2017

Here's the thing: Thomas invites these questions. In September, Thomas wrote an emotional article for The Player's Tribune detailing the trade that sent him to the Cavs. He talked about the phone call, his reaction and how it still stings a bit. He never sounds disinterested in playing for the Cavaliers, he doesn't even sound like his heart is still with Boston. But the story does give an account of the effect that that trade had on him.

Perhaps Thomas expected that article to be the kabbash on the whole story, a preemptive strike of sorts, but that isn't how things played out. Thomas reiterated his love of Boston during the Tweetstorm.

I will always love Boston. That city and organization gave me a opportunity to be a superstar and I took it ... https://t.co/i2NjkuCo1n — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2017

And said that he didn't want to keep talking about the trade.

Don’t get mad at me like im sitting here wanting to still talk about the trade. Get mad at the person interviewing me lol. Get mad at the questions not the REAL answers! These post were for the people who think I’m salty about the trade... Good morning to y’all too lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2017

It's hard to say what exactly prompted this particular set of tweets. Maybe it was one question too many, maybe it was one particularly invasive one, but the fact that they're being asked makes a lot of sense. Thomas gave one of the most heartfelt playoff performances that the NBA has ever seen last postseason. The city of Boston rallied around him in a way that may never be replicated. And after all of that, he got traded. It was a bizarre story.

Furthermore, we haven't gotten a chance to talk about Thomas as a Cavalier at all. He hasn't even seen the floor as he recovers from one of the most insanely mum injuries outside of Philadelphia. All of this, combined with the fact that the Cavaliers have a game upcoming at TD Garden, makes that storyline intriguing.

It's unlikely anyone thinks that there's no love between the city and Thomas. Most people understand that players don't decide when they're traded. And although Thomas seems hurt and even a little bitter about the trade, he seems to understand the business behind it. However, Thomas is going to continue to get asked about this. In a scenario where the Cavaliers play the Celtics in the postseason, this storyline is going to absolutely dominate.

People aren't asking Irving about the deal because his side is out there. He wanted out of Cleveland, and he got out. Also, the thought of Irving answering those questions is a nightmare, given his current NBA persona. Thomas was a key piece in that deal, and it does feel like there's some unfinished business there.

As Thomas continues to work his way back, we'll see more basketball-related questions. However, as it stands, all that anyone can do now is wonder when he'll see the floor and how he's jelling with his new team.

To sign off, he left us with this -- frankly awesome -- tweet.

Hating Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm CLOSED on weekends & holidays — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 26, 2017

Celtics-Cavs will fall outside of hating hours. So check it at the door.