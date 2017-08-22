Celtics' Brad Stevens still not sure if Isaiah Thomas will be healthy by training camp

Celtics All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas may be a little more optimistic about his return date than reality.

In an interview earlier in August, Thomas, who missed the final three games of the Eastern Conference finals with a hip injury, said the hip is feeling great and he expects to be back by the time training camp rolls around. Head coach Brad Stevens isn't quite ready to go that far -- at least not yet.

"We still don't know," Stevens said on "The Vertical Podcast" with Chris Mannix. "He has another follow up and another scan in the early part of September when he arrives back here out East. And then from there we will know an exact timeline. It's been a lot of appropriate rest, a lot of rehab, there have been some good strides here certainly in the last month and few weeks. But we're not going to know that until after that early September time frame."

The good news in this situation for Boston fans is that Thomas' injury did not require surgery, so he's spent much of his offseason resting and rehabbing. Still, it's been a long recovery process for an injury that he sustained in March and later re-aggravated in the East finals. But the Celtics are taking a measured approach to make sure their star guard is at 100 percent before he returns.

"We want what's best for Isaiah," Stevens said. "We want to make sure that when he is ready to roll -- which is hopefully sooner rather than later -- that he is ready to roll at his highest level and for the longest possible time. That's a lot more important to me than anything else."

It's entirely possible Thomas could make his way back onto the hardwood in time for camp, but at this point it looks to be too early to tell.