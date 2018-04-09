Celtics injury update: Marcus Smart could reportedly be cleared for game action by the end of April
The Celtics finally get some good injury news after a rough month
Kyrie Irving is out for the entire playoffs after complications from knee surgery, Daniel Theis is out for the season after he tore his meniscus, and multiple role players have sporadically missed games for a variety of reasons. Simply put, the Celtics have had a difficult time with injuries. It feels like they are being held together with duct tape.
On Monday, Boston finally received some good news. Marcus Smart could be cleared to return to game action six weeks after his surgery on April 27. Smart last played on March 11 before complications with his UCL forced him to get surgery.
Smart returning to the lineup would be a huge boost for the Celtics. Terry Rozier has been the only true point guard on the roster since Irving went down, and at one point he was hurt as well with an ankle injury. As a result, the Celtics recently had to play with Al Horford and Greg Monroe as acting point guards. The return of Smart would bring more talent back to the roster and depth to avoid players playing out of position.
Smart is expected to be cleared for game action by April 27. If that timeline holds, he could return near the very end of the first round of the playoffs or by the start of the second round, depending on how the Celtics fare in the opening round. The first round of the NBA playoffs begin on Saturday.
-
NBA Monday schedule, updates, news
Here's everything you need to know around the NBA on Monday
-
Kerr concerned about Warriors' defense
Steve Kerr wants to see effort from the Golden State players on the defensive end
-
Cavs vs. Knicks odds, NBA picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Knicks vs. Cavs game 10,000 times
-
NBA DFS, Apr. 9: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Riley: LeBron leaving was 'right thing'
Riley said he was initially upset, but then came to understand LeBron's decision
-
Simmons says he should be ROY
Simmons has helped lead the Sixers to their first playoff berth since 2012