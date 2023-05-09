The 2023 NBA playoffs are ramping up in terms of intensity with a tremendous doubleheader scheduled for Tuesday. In the opener of the evening, the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. Boston and Philadelphia are tied at 2-2, with TD Garden hosting Game 5. Joel Embiid (knee) remains listed as questionable for the 76ers, though he played in the last three games after missing Game 1.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.5 in the latest 76ers vs. Celtics odds. Before locking in any Celtics vs. 76ers picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model entered the conference semifinals of the 2023 NBA playoffs a stunning 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Sixers and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Celtics:

76ers vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7.5

76ers vs. Celtics over/under: 213.5 points

76ers vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -320, 76ers +250

PHI: The 76ers are 25-19-1 against the spread in road games

BOS: The Celtics are 27-19 against the spread in home games

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has a star duo that gives the team a chance in any setting. James Harden and Embiid combined for 76 points in Game 4, leading the 76ers to a much-needed victory, and each player is individually brilliant. Harden scored 42 points and generated nine assists on Sunday, and he also exploded for 45 points in Game 1. Harden also led the NBA with 10.7 assists per game during the regular season, adding 21.0 points per game on 60.7% true shooting.

Embiid is the league's reigning MVP, leading the NBA with 33.0 points per game this season. He posted 34 points and 13 rebounds in Game 4, and Embiid is the unquestioned anchor of Philadelphia's defense. With that pairing at the center of the attack, the 76ers finished in the top four of the NBA in offensive efficiency during the regular season, leading the league in free throw accuracy and 3-point accuracy. The 76ers are also shooting 39.0% from 3-point range with 12.1 turnovers per game in the playoffs, including only 11.0 giveaways per game against the Celtics in the series.

Why the Celtics can cover

In addition to defense that is versatile and effective, Boston boasts the best offense so far in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Celtics have scored 120.6 points per 100 possessions in the postseason, No. 1 in the league, and that improves to 123.7 points per 100 possessions in the first four games against the 76ers. Boston is also leading the playoffs with a 62.1% true shooting mark, including 50.3% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range. Not only are the Celtics shooting well, but they are leading the postseason with 2.18 assists for every turnover, including 2.27 assists for every giveaway in the series.

Boston sets the pace with 15.7 fast break points per game, most among Eastern Conference playoff teams, and the Celtics are averaging more than 50 points in the paint per game. This level of production isn't a fluke either, as the Celtics finished No. 2 in the NBA in offensive efficiency during the regular season, scoring 117.3 points per 100 possessions while making 56.7% of 2-point attempts and 37.7% of 3-point attempts.

How to make Celtics vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 219 combined points.

So who wins Celtics vs. 76ers? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Celtics vs. 76ers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 71-38 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.