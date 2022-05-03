Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Boston
Current Records: Milwaukee 1-0; Boston 0-1
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Boston Celtics will be looking to get back in the win column.
Boston is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The Bucks captured a comfortable 101-89 win. The top scorers for Milwaukee were point guard Jrue Holiday (25 points) and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo now has five triple-doubles this year.
Despite Milwaukee winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Boston as a 4.5-point favorite. Milwaukee is currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Bucks are now a perfect 1-0 while the Celtics sit at a mirror-image 0-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the contest with 115.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Boston ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 37 games against Boston.
- May 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Boston 89
- Apr 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Boston 121
- Dec 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Boston 113
- Dec 13, 2021 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 12, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Mar 26, 2021 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Mar 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Boston 119
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83