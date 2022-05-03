Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Boston

Current Records: Milwaukee 1-0; Boston 0-1

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Boston Celtics will be looking to get back in the win column.

Boston is out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. The Bucks captured a comfortable 101-89 win. The top scorers for Milwaukee were point guard Jrue Holiday (25 points) and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points). Giannis Antetokounmpo now has five triple-doubles this year.

Despite Milwaukee winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Boston as a 4.5-point favorite. Milwaukee is currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bucks are now a perfect 1-0 while the Celtics sit at a mirror-image 0-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee enters the contest with 115.5 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Boston ranks first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 104.5 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 37 games against Boston.